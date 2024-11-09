ADVERTISEMENT

Former Tamil Nadu legislator Kovai Selvaraj dies of cardiac arrest

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:38 am IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the death of former legislator and DMK spokesperson Kovai Selvaraj and extended his condolences.

The Hindu Bureau

 Kovai K. Selvaraj. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former MLA Kovai K. Selvaraj, who had a political career in the Congress, AIADMK and DMK, died in Tirupati on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources close to his family said that Mr. Selvaraj suffered a cardiac arrest in Tirupati, where he had gone along with the family for his son’s wedding on Friday. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Mr. Selvaraj started his political career in the Congress and became the MLA of the erstwhile Coimbatore West constituency in 1991. He was expelled from the party in June 2015, after he made a public appeal that the Congress should back the AIADMK in the R.K. Nagar by-election, when the then AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa contested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Selvaraj later joined the AIADMK and became Coimbatore Urban district secretary, besides serving as one of the spokespersons of the party. When the AIADMK split into two factions after the death of Jayalalithaa, Mr. Selvaraj stood with O. Panneerselvam and raised his voice against the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His stint in the AIADMK ended in December 2022 when he joined the DMK, where he was promoted to the deputy secretary of the party’s media wing in April 2023.

Sources added that Mr. Selvaraj’s body would be brought to his residence in Coimbatore on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin condoles death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the death of former legislator and DMK spokesperson Kovai Selvaraj and extended his condolences.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin underlined the DMK functionary’s skills in promoting the principles of the DMK on various debating forums.

Recalling their meeting during his recent visit to Coimbatore, the CM said the DMK spokesperson said he would accompany his newly married son to visit Chennai to get his blessings.

“But, I was shocked to learn that he died while his son was getting married. My deep condolences to his family members and party functionaries,” Mr. Stalin said. (

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US