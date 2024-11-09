 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Tamil Nadu legislator Kovai Selvaraj dies of cardiac arrest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the death of former legislator and DMK spokesperson Kovai Selvaraj and extended his condolences.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
 Kovai K. Selvaraj.

 Kovai K. Selvaraj. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former MLA Kovai K. Selvaraj, who had a political career in the Congress, AIADMK and DMK, died in Tirupati on Friday.

Sources close to his family said that Mr. Selvaraj suffered a cardiac arrest in Tirupati, where he had gone along with the family for his son’s wedding on Friday. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Mr. Selvaraj started his political career in the Congress and became the MLA of the erstwhile Coimbatore West constituency in 1991. He was expelled from the party in June 2015, after he made a public appeal that the Congress should back the AIADMK in the R.K. Nagar by-election, when the then AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa contested.

Mr. Selvaraj later joined the AIADMK and became Coimbatore Urban district secretary, besides serving as one of the spokespersons of the party. When the AIADMK split into two factions after the death of Jayalalithaa, Mr. Selvaraj stood with O. Panneerselvam and raised his voice against the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

His stint in the AIADMK ended in December 2022 when he joined the DMK, where he was promoted to the deputy secretary of the party’s media wing in April 2023.

Sources added that Mr. Selvaraj’s body would be brought to his residence in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Stalin condoles death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the death of former legislator and DMK spokesperson Kovai Selvaraj and extended his condolences.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin underlined the DMK functionary’s skills in promoting the principles of the DMK on various debating forums.

Recalling their meeting during his recent visit to Coimbatore, the CM said the DMK spokesperson said he would accompany his newly married son to visit Chennai to get his blessings.

“But, I was shocked to learn that he died while his son was getting married. My deep condolences to his family members and party functionaries,” Mr. Stalin said. (

Published - November 09, 2024 08:12 am IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Indian National Congress / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.