Former MLA expelled from AIADMK

28 July 2020 07:52 IST

The former Nagercoil Member of Legislative Assembly, Nanjil A. Murugesan, was on Monday expelled from the ruling AIADMK. This was announced by the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The reason cited by the two leaders was that Mr. Murugesan, who was the legislator during 2011-16, had acted in a manner that “violated party discipline and brought disrepute to party.”

During the 2016 Assembly polls, he was denied the party ticket.