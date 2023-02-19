Former Minister S.N.M. Ubayadullah passes away

February 19, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Former Minister and a senior leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam S.N.M. Ubayadullah, 83, passed away in Thanjavur on February 19.

A four-time legislator, he won the Thanjavur Assembly constituency as DMK candidate in 1989, 1996, 2001, and 2006 elections. He also served as Minister for Commercial Taxes between 2006 and 2011 in the government led by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He was also the Thanjavur urban town secretary of the party from 1987 to 2014 and continued as the president of the DMK traders wing.

On February 19, when he was getting ready to attend a family function, he fainted and was rushed to a private hospital in Thanjavur, where he passed away.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a tweet, recalled Ubayadullah’s contribution to the growth of the party and his association with the senior leaders from the combined Thanjavur district.

Recently, the government had conferred Perarignar Anna Award for 2022 to Ubayadullah for his contributions to the Tamil language, literature, and social development.