Former minister Saroja, husband seek anticipatory bails
Former Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja and her husband L. Logarajan have filed a joint anticipatory bail petition before the Madras High Court in a job racket case booked against them.
Justice M. Nirmal Kumar on Friday adjourned the hearing on the petition to November 11 and issued an oral direction to the prosecution to not initiate any coercive action till then.
