Former Minister questions if Annamalai’s ‘DMK Files’ is his own initiative

April 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Salem

Former Minister and AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy on Saturday questioned whether Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai levelled allegations against the DMK in the name of ‘DMK Files’ under his own initiative..

Mr. Munusamy was participating in an event organised to launch the distribution of buttermilk, water and fruits to the public in Krishnagiri on behalf of the AIADMK in view of summer.

Replying to questions related to Ms. Annamalai’s allegations against the DMK and his statement that he would release property details of the leaders who have ruled the State in the past, Mr. Munusamy said they would respond to the allegations based on whether Mr. Annamalai would release the list as the BJP’s State president or under his own initiative.

“If he releases the list on behalf of the BJP, we want to know if other State BJP presidents, especially those in non-BJP-ruled States, such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal, will release similar lists about corruption in the ruling parties. Lakhs of people have sacrificed politically and socially for this country and served the people,” Mr. Munusamy said.

When asked about the honour killing incident in Krishnagiri, Mr. Munusamy said parents should understand the feelings of their children. “Times are changing, and relationships between castes are strengthening due to marriages. So, parents must act while understanding this,” he added.