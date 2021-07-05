Former Minister Poondi K. Ayyaru Vandaiyar, no more

THANJAVUR

05 July 2021 14:53 IST

Mr. Vandaiyar had served as the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board; he passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday

Former Minister, Poondi K. Ayyaru Vandaiyar (86) breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

The departed leader was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Thanjavur constituency in 1984 as a Congress candidate, and later switched over to the AIADMK. He got elected to the Assembly from Thiruvaiyaru constituency on an AIADMK ticket in 2001 and served as the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board for a brief period.

Advertising

Advertising

Recently, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai as his health condition had deteriorated. He breathed his last on Sunday morning and his mortal remains were brought to Poondi where the funeral was conducted. He is survived by a son and daughter.