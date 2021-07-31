Former Minister moves HC to quash rape case

CHENNAI

Judge orders notice to the police

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to stay the ongoing investigation in a rape case booked against former Information Technology Minister M. Manikandan, of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on the basis of a complaint lodged by an actress in May this year.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar rejected the plea for interim orders and instead ordered notice to the police on the former Minister’s plea to quash the rape case.

No need for trial

The petitioner claimed that the complaint lodged by the actress did not prima facie constitute any offence and hence he need not be made to undergo trial.

