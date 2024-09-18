Former Minister K. Sundaram is no more; CM Stalin mourns his death

Former Minister K. Sundaram (DMK), who held the portfolios of Adi Dravidar Welfare and Dairy Development in the government led by M. Karunanidhi, died on Wednesday. He was 75, and is survived by his wife and three sons.

Sundaram, elected from Ponneri constituency in 1989 and 1996, was also the deputy general secretary of the DMK. He was also the president of the party’s Adi Dravidar Welfare Wing.

In his condolence message, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled his visit to Sundaram’s residence in Ponneri in 2022 when he was not keeping well.

“He was given the Anna award in the party’s Mupperum Vizh held at Vellore last year. He was fully committed to party work and his death is a great loss to the party and people,” Mr Stalin said.

