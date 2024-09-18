GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister K. Sundaram is no more; CM Stalin mourns his death

Published - September 18, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K. Sundaram (DMK), who held the portfolios of Adi Dravidar Welfare and Dairy Development in the government led by M. Karunanidhi, died on Wednesday. He was 75, and is survived by his wife and three sons.

Sundaram, elected from Ponneri constituency in 1989 and 1996, was also the deputy general secretary of the DMK. He was also the president of the party’s Adi Dravidar Welfare Wing.

In his condolence message, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled his visit to Sundaram’s residence in Ponneri in 2022 when he was not keeping well.

“He was given the Anna award in the party’s Mupperum Vizh held at Vellore last year. He was fully committed to party work and his death is a great loss to the party and people,” Mr Stalin said.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.