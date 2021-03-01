Tamil Nadu

Former Minister calls on Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress Minister M. Kandasamy on Monday, called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Courtallam.

The Minister told The Hindu that he met Mr. Gandhi to discuss about the prevailing political situation in the Union Territory.

Mr. Kandasamy claimed Mr Gandhi asked him to work for the Congress in the coming Assembly polls to prevent the BJP coming to power in the UT. His son K. Vignesh, Pudhucherry Youth Congress working president accompanied him.

