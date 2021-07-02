Tamil Nadu

Former Minister ‘Pulavar’ B.M. Senguttuvan dies

B.M. Senguttuvan  

Former Minister “Pulavar” B.M. Senguttuvan of the DMK died at his residence in Velakurichi village of Tiruchi district on Friday. He was 79. He is survived by his wife Chinnammal, two sons and a daughter.

Family sources said Mr. Senguttuvan died of health-related issues. He was Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Animal Husbandry in the DMK government during 1996-2001.

Mr. Senguttuvan won from the Marungapuri Assembly constituency in 1996. Subsequent to the delimitation of constituencies, Marungapuri was abolished and became part of Manapparai.

He joined the AIADMK in 2013. He returned to the DMK in February this year.


