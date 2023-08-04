HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister Anwhar Raajhaa returns to AIADMK

Mr. Raajhaa, who had served as Labour Minister, had been expelled from the party in November 2021 for calling for the readmission of the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala 

August 04, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK Minister A. Anwhar Raajhaa

Former AIADMK Minister A. Anwhar Raajhaa | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

 

The AIADMK ‘s former minority wing secretary and Labour Minister A. Anwhar Raajhaa, who was expelled from the party in November 2021, returned on Friday to the party, in the presence of the organisation’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.  

Former Ministers including K.A. Sengottaiyan, D. Jayakumar, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani and K.P. Munusamy were also present on the occasion.  

In a chat with The Hindu, Mr. Raajhaa, who represented Ramanathapuram in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, said his decision to go back to the party followed steps on either side fora rapproachement.  

Immediately prior to the expulsion, the former Minister had publicly pushed for the readmission of former interim general secretary of the party, V.K. Sasikala, and favoured the call of O. Panneerselvam, who was then party coordinator, for a discussion on the issue. Known as a critic of the AIADMK’s major ally, the BJP, Mr. Raajhaa had openly voiced, in 2018, reservations over the triple talaq legislation, and was responsible for his party’s decision to stage a walk-out at the time of the Lok Sabha adopting the legislation.  

Asked about his present stand on Ms. Sasikala, the former MP said the issue was now “invalid.” As for the BJP, he shot back: “Almost all the parties have aligned themselves with them [the BJP].”  

To a question as to whether he had been given any assignment, Mr. Raajhaa answered that it was “only just now” that he had rejoined the party.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.