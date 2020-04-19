Former Minister accused of violating physical distancing norms

In clear violation of physical distancing norms AIADMK cadres led by former Minister Balakrishna Reddy was widely seen “distributing relief” without protective masks and gloves in Hosur.

The AIADMK cadres were also seen crowding to provide relief in many places.

The past many days has seen attempts by the local ruling party cadres bidding to gain traction and visibility at the time of the pandemic, even as the State government attempted to centralise relief distribution.

However, the High Court relaxed the orders, and allowed three persons to distribute relief with adequate safety protocols and prior permission from the local authorities.

Early last week, an attempt was made by a local AIADMK cadre claiming allegiance to Mr. Balakrishna Reddy to scuttle relief work by volunteers of an organisation, who were distributing food from Amma canteen to the migrant worker colonies, duly approved by the Hosur Municipal Commissioner.

According to an official source of the Amma canteen in Hosur, a former AIADMK counsellor had called the Canteen to ask “under whose authority was food being supplied through other volunteers, when Mr. Balakrishna Reddy was supplying food to over 2,000 people with his own funds”. Around the same time, one of the volunteers was also heard defending the food distribution work to the former counsellor over phone.

The Hindu was on the spot at that time and also verified if there was food distribution under way by Mr. Balakrishna Reddy, but no such distribution was found in any place for such a vast gathering.