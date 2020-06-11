Tamil Nadu

Former member of Planning Commission, A. Vaidyanathan, dies

A. Vaidyanathan

A. Vaidyanathan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Vaidyanathan, who was also professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies and Centre for Development Studies, died in Coimbatore on Wednesday night

A.Vaidyanathan, former member of the Planning Commission, died in Coimbatore on Wednesday night. He was also professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies and Centre for Development Studies.

Mr. Vaidyanathan had chaired the Government of India Task Force on Revival of Cooperative Credit Institutions in 2004 and was a member of the K.N. Raj Committee on Taxation of Agricultural Income (1969-70).

An alumnus of Loyola College, Chennai, he received his doctoral degree in economics from Cornell University, USA,and joined the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in 1956.

He was a member of the perspective planning division of the Planning Commission from 1962 to 1972 and worked along with Pitambar Pant during his stint at the Food and Agricultural Organisation, Rome.

After a term at the World Bank between 1972 and 1976, he returned to join Prof. K.N. Raj as a member of the faculty of Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram. He was closely associated with State-level planning in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vaidyanathan was also involved in developing India’s statistical system and the National Sample Survey, and his scholarly work covered agricultural policy, water management and national statistics.

He was a member of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and was one of the survivors of the terrorist attack on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel in November 2008. He is survived by his wife Shanta, daughters Rama Baru and Radhika Vaidyanathan.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 2:19:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-member-of-planning-commission-a-vaidyanathan-dies/article31802327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY