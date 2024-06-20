GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Kerala HC Chief Justice S. Manikumar appointed SHRC chairperson

Retired Madras High Court judge R.Subbiah re-appointed the President of the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

Published - June 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar as the Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

According to a notification from the Public Department, Mr. Manikumar would hold office for a period of three years or till he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date of assumption of charge.

The State government also re-appointed retired Madras High Court judge R.Subbiah as the President of the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

A notification from the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department said Mr. Subbiah would hold the office for a further period of two years from June 21, 2024 to June 20, 2026. (up to the age limit of 67 years).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.