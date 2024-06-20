Former Kerala HC Chief Justice S. Manikumar appointed SHRC chairperson

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar as the Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

According to a notification from the Public Department, Mr. Manikumar would hold office for a period of three years or till he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date of assumption of charge.

The State government also re-appointed retired Madras High Court judge R.Subbiah as the President of the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

A notification from the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department said Mr. Subbiah would hold the office for a further period of two years from June 21, 2024 to June 20, 2026. (up to the age limit of 67 years).