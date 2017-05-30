Former judge welcomes stay of rules

MADURAI

Former judge of the Madras High Court D. Hariparanthaman has welcomed an interim order passed by the High Court Bench here on Tuesday staying the operation of Rules 22(b)(iii) and 22(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulations of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, notified by the Centre on May 23 banning the sale of bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels for slaughter in ‘animal markets.’

Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Chennai, the former judge said the rules could not stand the scrutiny of law for many reasons and one of them was that they were in contravention of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 which permitted slaughter of cattle. These rules had also been framed beyond the limits of the rule-making power conferred on the Centre under Section 38 of the PCA Act.

“Thirdly, regulation of markets is within the domain of the State. Therefore, the Centre cannot frame rules on the subject. Fourthly, sale of cattle relates to livelihood of farmers who would be dependant on the income from such sale during drought and other natural calamities. Therefore, the Centre cannot bring in unreasonable restrictions upon farmers and prevent them from selling their cattle for slaughter and so on,” he said.

The judge also wondered how could the food habits of Dalits, minorities and other people could be curtailed by framing such rules.