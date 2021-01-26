Former judge CS Karnan moves HC again seeking bail

CHENNAI

26 January 2021 00:08 IST

Former Madras High Court judge C.S. Karnan has once again approached the court seeking bail in a case booked against him for having made vituperative and filthy comments against sitting as well as retired judges in a series of videos shared widely on social media.

He had withdrawn a similar petition early this month. In his present petition, the former judge said he regrets for not having undergone mental health examination as ordered by the Supreme Court before sentencing him to six months of imprisonment for contempt in 2017.

Stating that he had not been in stable mind since then, the former judge said he “has been seriously affected and has been doing certain acts unknowingly and in regrettable fashion.” He blamed his “unstable and depressive mind” for having released the contentious videos.

Advertising

Advertising

“The petitioner submits that he would render unconditional apologies to those who were offended by the videos but in the present condition of his mind, he has been asked to avoid. The petitioner further submits that he is not making this statement to wriggle out of any proceedings,” his petition read.

Stating that he had been in prison since December 2, the former judge said he was tested positive for COVID-19 during judicial custody. He also brought it to the notice of the court that his brother C.S. Thiruvalluvar (55), serving as Sub Inspector of Police in Ambattur here, had died due to COVID-19 in November 2020.