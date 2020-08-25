Former IPS officer Annamalai joins BJP

25 August 2020 14:45 IST

He had been known as a strict and responsive officer

Former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K Annamalai joined the BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan.

Party sources said Mr. Annamalai would contest polls on the party ticket in the coming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Annamalai quoted from classic Tamil language text Thirukkural as he joined the party, enumerating in Tamil the qualities needed in a leader. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi embodied all these desired virtues. He said he wanted to foster “nationalist” feelings in his political work in Tamil Nadu. He declared that his future plans in politics depended on what the party decided.

Mr. Annamalai, who quit after nine years of service, had been known as a strict and responsive officer, earning the title, “Singham of Udupi.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK but plans for an alliance for the Assembly polls are not clear yet. The BJP has struggled to find a foothold in the State although both the DMK and the AIADMK have been alliance partners in Delhi in the past. The party is hoping Mr Annamalai’s professional reputation and his choice of the BJP may help attract support.