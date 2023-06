June 01, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was appointed as honorary vice president of the Tamil Nadu BJP’s Sports and Skill Development Cell on Thursday. Mr. Sivaramakrishnan joined the BJP in December 2020.

In a statement announcing his appointment, S. Amar Prasad Reddy, the cell’s president, said Mr. Sivaramakrishnan’s experience as a cricketer would greatly enhance the efforts of the cell.