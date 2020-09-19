Former DMK MP no more

Former DMK MP A. Kalanithi died on Friday due to cardiac arrest. Kalanithi was a two-time Member of Parliament from Central Madras (now Chennai) constituency. He was elected to the post in 1980 and in 1984.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam condoled the death of the former MP. DMK president M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences to the family in a tweet. “It saddens me to hear about the death of Dr. Kalanidhi. During his two stints as MP, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a message, said the former MP’s wife died recently and that had affected his health. He recalled his contributions and said Dr. Kalanithi would treat patients in a humane way and was very popular with the poor and ordinary citizens. “He performed his duties as MP in a sincere manner and won the respect of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He said Dr. Kalanithi was very passionate about the Dravidian movement and when P. Nedumaran went on fast for the Eelam Tamils issue, he would regularly come and check on his health.