Former DMK MP dies in Ariyalur

Former DMK Rajya Sabha member S. Sivasubramanian, 81, died in Ariyalur on Friday due to ill health.

The end came in a private hospital.

Mr. Sivasubramanian, who was a member of the Dravidar Kazhagam for nearly two decades, joined the DMK in 1971.

He served as the party’s deputy secretary from 1983 to 1991 in the erstwhile combined Tiruchi district of the party unit.

He was MLA of the Andimadam Assembly constituency from 1989 to 1991 and became a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004.

Mr. Sivasubramanian took part in the anti-Hindi agitation and stirs organised in support of Eelam Tamils.

He is survived by two sons, S.S. Sivasankar and S.S. Sivakumar.

Mr. Sivasankar is the Ariyalur district DMK secretary and former MLA of the Kunnam Assembly constituency.

Stalin pays respects

On hearing the death of Mr. Sivasubramanian, DMK president M.K. Stalin went to Andimadam in Ariyalur district where the body was kept and paid his respects.

DMK MP A. Raja, party’s Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva, former Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, E.V. Velu and Ponmudi also paid their respects.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan also paid his respects.

The body was thereafter taken to his native village Thevanur for public homage. The last rites will be held on Saturday.