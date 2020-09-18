Former DMK MP, A. Kalanithi, dies

CHENNAI

Dr. Kalanithi, a two-time MP from Central Madras (now Chennai) constituency, died on Friday morning due to a cardiac arrest

Former DMK MP A. Kalanithi died on Friday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Dr. Kalanithi was a two-time Member of Parliament from Central Madras (now Chennai) constituency. He was elected to the post in 1980 and 1984.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a condolence message, said the former MP’s wife had died recently and that had affected his health. Mr. Vaiko recalled his contributions and said Dr. Kalanithi would treat patients in a humane way and was very popular with the poor and ordinary citizens.

“He performed his duties as MP in a sincere manner and won the respect of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi,” Mr. Vaiko said. He said Dr. Kalanithi was very passionate about the Dravidian movement and when P. Nedumaran went on a fast for the Eelam Tamils issue, he would regularly come and check up on his health.