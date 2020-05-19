Tamil Nadu

Former DMK MLA meets State BJP president

V.P. Duraisamy
It’s a courtesy call, says V.P. Duraisami

Former DMK MLA V.P. Duraisami on Tuesday described as a “courtesy call” his meeting with the BJP state president L. Murugan on Monday.

“He is a relative and friend. He contested against me in two elections in Namakkal Assembly constituency. It was a long-pending meeting,” Mr Duraisami told The Hindu when asked about the meeting being given a political colour.

He claimed the meeting could not take place earlier because of the COVID-19 lockdown. “My house is very near to the BJP office in T.Nagar and I called on him to congratulate him on being appointed as the president of the State unit of the party,” he said.

Refusing to attach any political significance to the meeting, Mr. Duraisami, the former deputy Speaker, said he was a loyal DMK man.

