ADVERTISEMENT

Former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam no more

January 03, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

Selvam started his political career in the AIADMK and joined the DMK after the demise of M.G. Ramachandran

The Hindu Bureau

Ku.Ka. Selvam

Former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, who had a brief stint in the BJP, before returning to the DMK, died on Wednesday. He was elected to the Assembly from the Thousand Lights constituency in 2006.

Selvam started his political career in the AIADMK and joined the DMK after the demise of M.G. Ramachandran, the late Chief Minister and founder of the party. “My heart fills with sorrow when I realise that I will not be able to see his smile or converse with him anymore,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in his condolence message.

Recalling the days when Selvam travelled with him in connection with party work in districts, the Chief Minister said even though he had left the party, he rejoined it again. 

“Everyone knew that he would come back to the DMK. His death is a personal loss to me and the party,” said Mr Stalin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US