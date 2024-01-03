Former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam no more

January 03, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

Former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, who had a brief stint in the BJP, before returning to the DMK, died on Wednesday. He was elected to the Assembly from the Thousand Lights constituency in 2006.

Selvam started his political career in the AIADMK and joined the DMK after the demise of M.G. Ramachandran, the late Chief Minister and founder of the party. “My heart fills with sorrow when I realise that I will not be able to see his smile or converse with him anymore,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in his condolence message.

Recalling the days when Selvam travelled with him in connection with party work in districts, the Chief Minister said even though he had left the party, he rejoined it again.

“Everyone knew that he would come back to the DMK. His death is a personal loss to me and the party,” said Mr Stalin.