GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam no more

Selvam started his political career in the AIADMK and joined the DMK after the demise of M.G. Ramachandran

January 03, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Ku.Ka. Selvam

Ku.Ka. Selvam

Former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, who had a brief stint in the BJP, before returning to the DMK, died on Wednesday. He was elected to the Assembly from the Thousand Lights constituency in 2006.

Selvam started his political career in the AIADMK and joined the DMK after the demise of M.G. Ramachandran, the late Chief Minister and founder of the party. “My heart fills with sorrow when I realise that I will not be able to see his smile or converse with him anymore,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in his condolence message.

Recalling the days when Selvam travelled with him in connection with party work in districts, the Chief Minister said even though he had left the party, he rejoined it again. 

“Everyone knew that he would come back to the DMK. His death is a personal loss to me and the party,” said Mr Stalin.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.