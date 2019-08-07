Tamil Nadu

Former DMK Minister Jennifer Chandran passes away

S. Jennifer Chandran.

S. Jennifer Chandran.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jennifer Chandran was in AIADMK and held different posts

Former Fisheries Minister S. Jennifer Chandran died of renal failure on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old, who served as a Minister in the DMK government from 1996-2001, passed away at a private hospital in Madurai.

She won from the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency in 1996 and contested unsuccessfully in 2001. She switched over to the AIADMK, where she served as joint secretary of the fisheries wing.

For a brief period, she worked as the district in-charge of the AIADMK, but was removed from the post in 2010. In 2011, she was declared a candidate for the Thoothukudi Assembly constituency, but the decision was changed subsequently. She rejoined the DMK shortly before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

