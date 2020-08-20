Former DMK Minister A. Rahman Khan dies

Special Correspondent

20 August 2020 11:30 IST

Mr. Khan was a Minister in M. Karunanidhi’s Cabinet from 1996 to 2001

Former DMK minister A. Rahman Khan passed away on Thursday.

A well known speaker, he, along with Duraimurugan and K. Subbu, made a mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly when M G Ramachandran was the Chief Minister. He was also the Chairman of the Wakf Board. Mr. Khan was a Minister in the M. Karunanidhi Cabinet during 1996-2001.

DMK president M K. Stalin said party flags would fly at half mast to mark Mr. Khan's death.