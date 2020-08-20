Tamil Nadu

Former DMK Minister A. Rahman Khan dies

Former Minister A. Rahman Khan

Former Minister A. Rahman Khan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former DMK minister A. Rahman Khan passed away on Thursday.

A well known speaker, he, along with Duraimurugan and K. Subbu, made a mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly when M G Ramachandran was the Chief Minister. He was also the Chairman of the Wakf Board. Mr. Khan was a Minister in the M. Karunanidhi Cabinet during 1996-2001.

DMK president M K. Stalin said party flags would fly at half mast to mark Mr. Khan's death.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 11:30:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-dmk-minister-a-rahman-khan-dies/article32400602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story