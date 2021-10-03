Former DMK legislator Raja passes away

A. Raja, former DMK legislator, died of cardiac arrest here on Saturday. He was 58-years-old and was about to celebrate his birthday the same day.

Raja was the second son of former DMK Minister Veerpandi S. Arumugam and he represented Veerapandi constituency between 2006 and 2011. He was serving as State secretary of the party’s election working committee.

Raja was found unconscious at his residence near Pulavari on Saturday morning, and though he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took a special flight from Madurai to Salem and paid his respects and consoled Raja’s family members. State Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Paneerselvam, K. Ponmudi, E.V. Velu, MPs and other senior leaders paid their respects.

Funeral on Sunday

DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi also visited Pulavari and expressed her condolences to Raja’s family.

According to family members, the funeral is expected to be held on Sunday.