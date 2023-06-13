Former Director-General of Police Shakeel Akther appointed T.N. Chief Information Commissioner

June 13, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Former Director-General of Police, M. Shakeel Akhter, has been appointed the Chief Information Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu Information Commission.

A native of Bihar, Mr. Akhter belongs to the 1989 batch of the Indian Police Service. He retired from the post of DGP, CB-CID, recently.

As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai, he spearheaded the operation against the dreaded Al Umma leader Imam Ali and others. In September 2002, he led a special team of the Tamil Nadu police that shot dead Imam Ali and his supporters in Bengaluru. He is a Z-Scale protectee, and a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.

Mr. Akhter will hold the post of CIC for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 65 years whoever is earlier, official sources said.

Though the incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu was also in the race for the CIC post, which had been kept vacant for over six months, he withdrew his candidature, the sources said.

The State Government also issued orders appointing four State Information Commissioners. Former Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) P. Thamarai Kannan, R. Priyakumar, Dr. K. Thirumalaimuthu and Dr. M. Selvaraj have been appointed as State Information Commissioners.

