Former DGP Mukherjee passes away; CM condoles death

The former Director-General of Police D. Mukherjee passed away in Chennai on Saturday evening. He was 75. He is survived by wife and two sons

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the former IPS officer on Sunday.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin recalled the commendable service of the late IPS officer during the erstwhile DMK government under then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The officer had also served with the Central Bureau of Investigation for long and made Tamil Nadu proud, the CM said. "I extend my deep condolences to his family and police personnel over the demise of the officer, who was a role model to police personnel."