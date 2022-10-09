Tamil Nadu

Former DGP Mukherjee passes away; CM condoles death

D. Mukherjee

D. Mukherjee

The former Director-General of Police D. Mukherjee passed away in Chennai on Saturday evening. He was 75. He is survived by wife and two sons

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the former IPS officer on Sunday.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin recalled the commendable service of the late IPS officer during the erstwhile DMK government under then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The officer had also served with the Central Bureau of Investigation for long and made Tamil Nadu proud, the CM said. "I extend my deep condolences to his family and police personnel over the demise of the officer, who was a role model to police personnel."


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 9:25:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-dgp-mukherjee-passes-away-cm-condoles-death/article65988717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY