Former DGP L.N. Venkatesan passes away

Former DGP L.N. Venkatesan

CHENNAI

23 August 2020 23:43 IST

Former DGP L.N. Venkatesan passed away at his house in Kottivakkam on Sunday. He was 82. His wife Rani Venkatesan was a former Congress MLA. Beela Rajesh, Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration, Tamil Nadu, is his daughter.

Mr. Venkatesan joined service in 1962 and retired in 1996 in the rank of a DGP. “During his prime years in service, he worked for the CBI. He was also Inspector General (IG), Crime,” said Rajesh Das, ADGP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Tamil Nadu police, and Mr. Venkatesan’s son-in-law.

Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj, who is also a former DGP, recalled working under him. “He was the DIG, Chengalpattu range, and I was the Kancheepuram SP. He had a very large jurisdiction to cover. He was a sharp person and had good command over the English language. He was good at writing reports,” Mr. Nataraj said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Venkatesan is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.