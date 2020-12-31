Tamil Nadu

Former cricketer joins BJP

Former cricketer and commentator L. Sivaramakrishnan joined the BJP on Wednesday, before a meeting of party coordinators. He joined the BJP in the presence of BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi. Actor Subbu Panchu Arunachalam and a few members from the DMK also joined the party.

