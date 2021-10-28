Former CPI(M) MLA Nanmaran passes away

Madurai/Chennai

He represented Madurai East in Assembly in 2001 and 2006 and remained a simple man all his life

Former CPI(M) MLA N. Nanmaran passed away in Madurai on Thursday. He was 74. He is survived by his wife Shanmugavalli and two sons.

Nanmaran, who represented the Madurai East Assembly constituency in 2001 and 2006, was unwell for some time. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit on Wednesday night after he complained of respiratory problem.

He suffered cardiac arrest in the morning, and his end came at 4 p.m., Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said.

Nanmaran was attracted to Marxism and joined the Socialist Youth Front in the 1960s. He had served as its State president. “In this world of consumerism, he chose to remain a simple man all his life. For him, any position was only a responsibility. He never compromised on Marxism,” the MP said.

He took Marxism to the nook and corner of the State with his rustic language, CPI(M) Madurai urban district secretary M. Vijayarajan said.

Mr. Nanmaran, who lived in a rented house, had submitted a petition to the Madurai Collector in February this year for a house under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

His body has been kept at the CPI(M) office at Mehaboobpalayam for members of the public to pay homage. The last rites will be conducted on Friday evening.