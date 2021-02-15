Former CPI (M) MLA seeks house

N. Nanmaran, a two-time former MLA from the CPI (M) along with his wife, submitted a petition at the Collectorate here on Monday seeking allotment of a house at Rajakoor under PMAY (Urban) Housing for All Scheme.
The former MLA from Madurai East Assembly constituency currently resides with his wife N. Shanmugavalli (60) in a rented house at Ponnagaram Broadway. He had actively led many protests to ensure the rights of workers.
In compliance with the guidelines of the CPI (M), Mr. Nanmaran gives away his monthly pension to the party. In turn, he receives ₹12,000 every month as monthly allowance from the party. “I have to pay ₹6,000 as monthly rent for the house. As I am aged above 70, I want to ensure that my wife lives in her own house,” he said.
The couple have submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board seeking to consider their application for a house in the ground floor at Rajakoor.
“From my earlier years, I have followed the teachings of my father, who has told me not to use politics to earn wealth,” Mr. Nanmaran added.
