Former Congress MLA Yasodha dies of health complications

Senior Tamil Nadu Congress leader and former MLA D. Yasodha died on December 27 due to health complications. Ms. Yasodha was elected MLA from the Sriperumbudur constituency in 1980, 1984, 2001 and 2006.
Ms. Yasodha was earlier vice-president of the TNCC and president of the TNCC Mahila Congress. She was one of the trustees of the TNCC Charitable Trust.
A senior leader in the TNCC said Ms. Yasodha collapsed during a party meeting recently and had been admitted to a private hospital in the city, where she died of complications.
TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said Ms. Yasodha had joined the Congress at a very young age and remained a life-long Congressperson.
He said she was a prominent Dalit leader who acted as the voice of the commoners and was one of the party’s prominent platform speakers.
In 2016, she caught the State leadership by surprise writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi against fielding Selvaperunthagai as the candidate from Sriperumbudur, calling him a ‘political tourist’ and ‘LTTE hardcore’ leader, who had joined the party to protect his ill-gotten wealth.
Ms. Yasodha’s body will be kept at the TNCC headquarters, Satyamurthy Bhavan on the evening of December 27 for public homage before being taken for cremation.
