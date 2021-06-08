Former CM's appeal on death certificates

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:40 IST

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the authorities to have death certificates issued for persons who died of COVID-19 with the exact reason of death mentioned.

Referring to the Supreme Court's direction on Monday on the identification of children left in distress by COVID-19, Mr. Palaniswami urged the authorities to ensure that children, who were rendered orphans following the death of their parents on account of COVID-19, were provided with all the assistance of the government, apart from ensuring that the last rites for the deceased were performed in tune with the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Meanwhile, party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in a letter, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement on vaccination and for extending the free ration scheme till Deepavali.

Advertising

Advertising

The decisions would be beneficial to States such as Tamil Nadu, he added.

In a series of tweets, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T. V. Dhinakaran wanted the State government to reject the application for wildlife clearance for the establishment of the India-based Neutrino Observatory in Pottipuram village of Theni district.