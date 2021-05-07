Former Supreme Court judge M.Y. Eqbal dead

Former Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of the Madras High Court M.Y. Eqbal passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana offered condolences on behalf of the Supreme Court when the CJI’s Bench assembled on Friday. Chief Justice Ramana described Justice Eqbal as a “conscientious professional who stood for humane values”.

Justice Eqbal started his legal practice in 1975 in Ranchi. He was elevated to the Bench of the Patna High Court in May 1996. He became a judge of the Jharkhand HC in 2000. He was nominated by then Chief Justice of India V.N. Khare to the Ravi and Beas Water Tribunal involving Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He also held the post of the Jharkhand Human Rights Commission’s chairperson, among other positions, in his home State.

Justice Eqbal was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in June 2010. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2012 and retired in February 2016.