Former CIC of Tamil Nadu R. Rajagopal and activist M.V. Malaiyaraja join Congress 

March 19, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday welcomed former IAS officer R. Rajagopal, who has served as the State Chief Information Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, and Communist party of India (Marxist-Leninist) activist M.V. Malaiyaraja into the party at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan here.

Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Rajagopal had a long and distinguished career as an administrator and had an opportunity to interact with former Congress leader and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Mr. Malaiyraja has worked for the working class and marginalised people his entire life. “We welcome both of them into the party.”

Criticising the police bandobust outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi, Mr. Alagiri said it was unclear whether the police were trying to protect him or disturb him. He added: “Mr. Gandhi was invited by renowned colleges abroad to speak about the state of Indian democracy. He spoke about democratic traditions and how voices of the Opposition are being shut down in Parliament. How can this be wrong? It is only wrong to speak against democracy. It is not wrong to say that democratic norms and traditions are not being followed.”

Mr. Alagiri said the Kerala Congress unit and the Tamil Nadu Congress would jointly commemorate 100 years of Vaikom struggle. A committee has been formed for this purpose under Erode (East) MLA, E.VK.S. Elangovan, who will walk with his supporters on March 28 to Vaikom in Kerala.