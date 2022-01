Former Chief Economic Advisor calls on Stalin

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 14:23 IST

Arvind Subramanian is a member of CM’s Economic Advisory Committee

Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government Arvind Subramanian called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mr. Subramanian is also a member of the CM’s Economic Advisory Committee. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were present at the meeting.

