Former CBI SP K. Ragothaman no more

Former Central Bureau of Investigation Superintendent of Police K. Ragothaman (76) died in Chennai on Tuesday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19, police sources said.

He was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr. Ragothaman, who wrote a few books on the high-profile assassination case and crime investigations, retired as CBI’s Special Unit SP in the mid 2000s. His latest book titled ‘Rarest of rare case - Murder of an advocate’ was published recently, police sources added.

