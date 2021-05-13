Former bureaucrat Santhosh Babu quits Makkal Needhi Maiam

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 15:40 IST

Maduravoyal candidate and activist Padma Priya has also left the party

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam faced two more resignations on Thursday - former IAS officer Santhosh Babu and the Maduravoyal candidate, activist Padma Priya.

Mr. Babu’s resignation is the second high-profile exit from the party in the past week. He made the announcement of his quitting the party in a tweet, citing personal reasons. Earlier, party vice president and senior leader R. Mahendran had left the party.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I am informing you that I am resigning my post and membership from Makkal Needhi Maiam. My decision is due to personal reasons. I thank Kamal Sir and our team for their affection and friendship,” Mr. Babu said.

Ms. Priya too, announced on Twitter that she had quit the party “due to some reasons” but did not elaborate.

Mr. Babu contested the Assembly polls from the Velachery constituency while Ms. Priya contested from Maduravoyal. Both of them lost the polls. The party lost in all the seats it contested.