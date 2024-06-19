Former BSP leader Ambeth Rajan joins NTK

Ambeth Rajan, a former associate of Bahujan Samaj Party’s founder Kanshi Ram, joined Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi in Chennai earlier this week.

Mr. Rajan told The Hindu that he decided to join the NTK because of his growing dissonance with BSP supremo Mayawati’s “slant towards the BJP” and Mr. Seeman’s “principled stand” of not aligning with ‘corrupt’ political parties and his promise to provide corruption free administration.

“I was with BSP for more than 35 years. After Kanshi Ram died, Mayawati’s politics changed. Mayawati has moved towards the BJP to the extent that it is the BJP which has started to dictate her candidate selection. She has become BJP’s thermometer,” he claimed.

However, Mr Rajan himself was briefly with the BJP after he quit BSP.

“He is straightforward and non-corrupt,” he claimed, adding, “I like his politics of not aligning with other corrupt political parties. Seeman also makes people think through his speeches.” He is yet to be offered a defined role in the party.

Mr. Rajan said that he sought time with the President of India Droupadi Murmu to discuss the Vengaivayal incident, in which an overhead drinking water tank used by Scheduled Caste people was found to have human faeces mixed in it.

Mr. Rajan was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2007 and had been a member of various committees such as Empowerment of Women, member of Consultative Committee for Minister of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Rural Development, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and so on.

