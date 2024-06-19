GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former BSP leader Ambeth Rajan joins NTK

Published - June 19, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Ambeth Rajan, a former associate of Bahujan Samaj Party’s founder Kanshi Ram, joined Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi in Chennai earlier this week. 

Mr. Rajan told The Hindu that he decided to join the NTK because of his growing dissonance with BSP supremo Mayawati’s “slant towards the BJP” and Mr. Seeman’s “principled stand” of not aligning with ‘corrupt’ political parties and his promise to provide corruption free administration.  

“I was with BSP for more than 35 years. After Kanshi Ram died, Mayawati’s politics changed. Mayawati has moved towards the BJP to the extent that it is the BJP which has started to dictate her candidate selection. She has become BJP’s thermometer,” he claimed. 

However, Mr Rajan himself was briefly with the BJP after he quit BSP.

“He is straightforward and non-corrupt,” he claimed, adding, “I like his politics of not aligning with other corrupt political parties. Seeman also makes people think through his speeches.” He is yet to be offered a defined role in the party. 

Mr. Rajan said that he sought time with the President of India Droupadi Murmu to discuss the Vengaivayal incident, in which an overhead drinking water tank used by Scheduled Caste people was found to have human faeces mixed in it. 

Mr. Rajan was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2007 and had been a member of various committees such as Empowerment of Women, member of Consultative Committee for Minister of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Rural Development, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and so on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.