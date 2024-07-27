Former BJP MP from Nilgiris Master Mathan no more

Master Mathan (91), Badaga leader and former BJP MP, passed away late on Friday night due to age related issues after a brief illness at his residence in Balaji Garden in Press Colony.

He is survived by his wife and three children. Mathan represented the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency from 1998 to 1999.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former MP Master Mathan in the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In his message, Mr. Modi said that he was pained by the passing away of former MP Master Mathan and he said that Master Mathan will be remembered for his efforts to serve the society and work for the downtrodden. He also played a commendable role in strengthening our party in Tamil Nadu. He extended his condolences to his family and supporters.

BJP National president J.P. Nadda also condoled the death of Mr. Mathan saying his demise is an irreparable loss to the party.