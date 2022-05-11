Former Bar Council chairman seeks police protection

May 11, 2022 00:28 IST

Files a writ petition in HC, complaining threat from lawyers

Former chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) D. Selvam has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court against withdrawal of police security, which was provided to him since 2015 due to threats from several lawyers.

In his affidavit, the litigant said he had served as the chairman of BCTNP from 2011 to 2016. Then, he had suspended several lawyers who protested against the High Court order to the police to ensure all two-wheeler riders wear helmets. Further, he had also served as a member of a committee headed by Justice K. Chandru, who inquired into parallel justice delivery system conducted by lawyers in Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate courts complex and submitted a report.

All these incidents had led to life threat against him and his family, and hence the High Court had in 2015 directed the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police to provide security to him, the petitioner said.

However, in December 2020, the police protection from his house was withdrawn and in October 2021, the armed police guards provided for his personal security were also withdrawn, the petitioner complained.

Stating that he was at present a member of BCTNP and was continuing to face threat from lawyers, he said the council too had written to the police in January this year to revive police protection granted to him, but there was no response.

Therefore, he sought a direction to the Director General of Police and the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police to provide adequate protection to him and his family.