Former Army Chief General S. Padmanabhan cremated with military honours

Published - August 20, 2024 05:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief of Army Staff General S. Padmanabhan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The last rites of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General S. Padmanabhan, 83, who passed away on Sunday, was performed in Chennai on Tuesday. He was cremated with full military honours at Besant Nagar crematorium.

Senior Defence Officials including Vice Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (FOTNA), Indian Navy; Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Dakshin Bharat Area; Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram; Southern Army Command representative; veterans, Rashtriya Military College students and his relatives placed wreaths and paid floral tributes to the body of General Padmanabhan.

Earlier, his body was carried in an Army vehicle from his house at Adyar to Besant Nagar crematorium. A 21-gun salute was accorded to General Padmanabhan, who served in the Army for more than 43 years including the COAS between September 2000 and December 2002.

