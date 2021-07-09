Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor urges UGC for protocol to conduct online exams during COVID-19 pandemic

In the absence of clear guidelines, State governments were jeopardising the quality of education, evaluation of students and their future career prospects, he pointed out.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy has urged University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman D.P. Singh to provide guidelines for online conduct of online exams.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government decided to conduct online exams, including for final semester, using the usual pattern of question paper.

The modality adopted by the State government could at best be called an online ‘Home Assignment’ he said.

The proposed method of examination would defeat the purpose of distinguishing between high and low achievers.

“Such exams will not only lower the academic standard of the universities but also impair badly their reputation and credibility among the stakeholders. This will seriously affect the career prospects of good and bright students,” he wrote.

Besides, the recent UGC guidelines that ‘universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations without compromising the quality and sanctity to evaluate the performance of a student was violated, he said.

In the 21st century, online mode of teaching, learning and assessment will be an integral part of the educational process. “It is therefore necessary for regulatory authorities such as UGC and AICTE to come out with an appropriate protocol for conducting proctored online examinations so that the quality and sanctity of the evaluation processes are not compromised,” he said.

Mr. Balagurusamy recalled that recently Anna University had successfully administered a well-designed AI-based proctored online examination system. But the State’s Higher Education Minister ordered the exams to be cancelled as he was against proctoring.

“In the absence of clear-cut guidelines, the State universities are likely to buckle under the pressure of political bosses and act according to their whims and fancies thus making a mockery of examination systems,” he wrote.

He recalled that recently the State government ordered cancellation of all arrear exams in universities and award pass marks to more than 23 lakh of students with arrears.

“Academicians would greatly appreciate if UGC could bring out a comprehensive protocol for conducting proctored online examinations and make it mandatory to implement it in all the HEIs in the country. This will safeguard the universities and HEIs from the onslaught of unscrupulous politicians,” he wrote.