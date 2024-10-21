GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister’s son arrested in Madurai in T.N.

Absconding in a murder case, Pinipe Srikanth was nabbed by the Andhra Pradesh police near Eliyarpathi in Madurai

Published - October 21, 2024 03:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pinipe Srikanth, son of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Pinipe Viswarup, was arrested in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu by a team of police personnel from Andhra Pradesh in connection with a murder case in Konaseema district in the neighbouring State.

The Madurai district police said the team from Amalapuram police station had been following Srikanth, who had been absconding, in connection with the murder case registered in 2022. They tracked him down in Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday (October 20, 2024), as he was travelling in an SUV, the team intercepted him near Eliyarpathi toll gate on Thoothukudi Road and arrested him at around 10 p.m.

He will be taken to Andhra Pradesh for interrogation, the police said.

